TODAY: AM Rain Showers, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

SATURDAY: Breezy & Cold. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Rain persisted overnight as temperatures continued a slow climb. More of the same can be expected this morning as the storm slowly pulls away from the coast. It’s ugly out with steady rain showers continuing through mid-morning. An east wind will also begin to shift to the northwest today behind the storm. This persistent breeze keeps a constant feed of cold air coming into Pennsylvania through the weekend. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon right through the weekend. Highs this weekend will be cooler, in the upper 30s. Lows will dip into the 20s.

We stay cold and dry through early next week with signs of another potential coastal winter storm next Thursday and Friday. Impacts and precipitation type are still unknown (obviously, it’s early yet) but keep an eye toward the end of next week. It’s on our radar and we will monitor and keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara