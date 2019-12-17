Rain tapering to showers this afternoon, winds pick up tonight

TODAY: Rain, Tapering After 2pm, Turning Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Lo 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy With Snow Squalls. Hi 35. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Most places across Central PA woke up to another wet morning with temperatures at or just above the freezing mark. There will be isolated pockets, however, where temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s and that could lead to some slick spots, mainly in the mountains west of Harrisburg. Icy spots will remain patchy through the morning hours, but the rain will stay with us through most of the day, tapering to showers this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 30s again today and the winds will pick up too. That will make for a chilly and damp Tuesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and blustery as conditions try and finally dry out.

Tomorrow will bring a welcome return to some sunshine for the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s but it will feel much colder thanks to those blustery winds gusting near 30 mph at times. An arctic front will drop into the region tomorrow and thanks to those winds some snow squalls could develop along the front. Snow squalls create dangerous driving conditions and reduce visibility quickly. We will continue to monitor tomorrow’s forecast for these and keep you posted. It’s also a good idea to download the abc27 Weather App to track snow squalls on our interactive radar and get “Snow Squall Warnings” right on your phone.

Behind the arctic front, overnight lows Thursday and Friday will be in the teens. The good news: the weather appears to quiet down heading into the weekend. There is even a warm-up in the forecast with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday and returning to near 50 degrees by early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara