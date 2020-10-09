A raw day with periods of rain through this afternoon

TODAY: Morning Rain To Afternoon Showers & Drizzle. 1-1.5″ of Rain Storm Total. Hi 58. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, Gusting To 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy With Occasional Drizzle. Lo 56. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A Few Stray Showers Early, Slow Clearing through the Afternoon/Evening. Hi 69.

Rain continues across the Mid-state this morning, with moderate bursts occurring at times. Total rainfall through 4am has generally been between a half inch and three quarters of an inch. We will add on to these totals as rain continues to fill in from the south. By this afternoon, the main slug of moisture will pull away to the east, but periodic showers and drizzle will continue as low-level moisture remains locked in place. Overall, it will be a raw and soggy day with near steady temperatures in the 50s. There will be a northeast breeze of 10-15 mph as well.

Cloudy skies will continue tonight with periodic drizzle or showers through daybreak Tuesday. A cold front will cross the Mid-state by late-morning, turning our winds out of the northwest and finally allowing for clearing to take place by the afternoon. It will be a slow process, but temperatures should bounce back into the upper 60s by late-day.

High pressure will deliver a pleasant mid-week with the return of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A potent cold front will cross the area early Friday morning, with some showers developing immediately behind it. While showers are likely, a significant, soaking rain is not. What will be more noticeable is the wind and air-mass behind this front with highs next weekend struggling to get out of the 50s!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo