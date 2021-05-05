Rain this morning will give way to clearing skies and high winds this afternoon

TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing & Windy. Hi 73. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Lo 46. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Many locations stayed dry last evening, but a few places picked up some heavier showers. The front will finally move through today and that means some rain is likely this morning. Some heavier downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible during the morning hours today before the front swings through by early afternoon. Ahead of the front, high temperatures will be in the 70s around lunchtime today and then quickly fall off later. Winds pick up behind the front later too, with gusts over 20 mph. Skies will eventually clear with some sunshine possible later today too. Tonight will be partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with lows tumbling back into the 40s!

The end of the week will be cool as a trough sets up over the Northeast. Tomorrow will feature breezy conditions with highs in the mid-60s. It will be unsettled at times this weekend with a round of showers expected Friday afternoon and potentially more widespread rain for Mother’s Day afternoon. As a pocket of cold air moves overhead Saturday, a shower or two can’t be ruled out even then. Highs will only reach the low 60s this weekend and lows will be chilly in the low 40s, but frost concerns are not expected. By early next week, we dry out but stay seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It appears the cool air is here to stay as we kick off May. No more 80° weather in sight. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara