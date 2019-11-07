Rain today, cold and windy tomorrow

TODAY: Rain, 0.25-0.50″. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Windy, Colder. Lo 32. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts 35 mph.

A warm front crossed the region overnight with a few light showers dotting the region but nothing significant. Today will feature cloudy skies and a more steady rain developing after lunch. Highs should make it into the lower 50s ahead of the rain and then fall into the 40s during the afternoon and evening. 0.25-0.50″ of rain is expected from this front and it should be ending by 8pm. Although it appeared some wet flakes could mix in as the rain exited, it no longer looks likely. Perhaps some high elevations could still see this occur late this evening, but for the most part, today looks like a rain event.

Behind the front, tonight will turn windy as skies clear. It will also turn colder as temperatures tumble. Overnight lights will fall into the lower 30s. With the winds picking up, it will feel quite chilly early Friday morning! Some lake-effect snow showers are likely for northwestern PA on Friday, and the ridges and valley region of Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties could see a brief rain or snow shower as a result. Otherwise, for most of the region, tomorrow should be mainly sunny and chilly with highs only around 40 degrees.

The chill sticks around for all of Friday and Saturday with nighttime lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s! A brief surge of milder air in the low 50s returns for Sunday and Monday before more cold air recharges for another round next week.

By early next week, additional cold air could easily drop our daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday into the 30s! During this time a disturbance from the west could meet with a southern storm system to produce a coastal storm. At this point, some rain and/or snow showers look possible by Tuesday and then a truly cold air mass drops in for Wednesday through the end of the next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara