TODAY: Rain & Some Wind, 1-2″. Hi 67. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & Wind. Hi 59. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, PM Shower. Hi 62. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Clouds increased last night ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, now a tropical depression and continuing to move northward up the Mid-Atlantic. The rain from Nicole is starting to arrive and will overspread the region through the morning commute. Periods of rain will continue throughout the morning and winds steadily increase from the south. By the afternoon, winds will have increased from the south to 10-20 mph with additional periods of rain. There is a chance for some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which may produce gusty winds. We’ll keep you posted. There is also likely to be lulls in the rain later today and early this evening too.

Additional rain tonight will lead to a grand total of 1-2″ from Nicole. The rain exits before daybreak Saturday morning. We see an abrupt wind shift from the north Saturday with winds between 10-20 mph. This will blow in colder air by Sunday and could trigger a few more showers late Saturday. One final note about Nicole: given the recent dry conditions, flooding is not a concern. This will be a beneficial rain for the region. Other than storm drains clogging up here and there, the region can handle this rainfall without any major issues.

Temperatures do tumble by Sunday with highs in the 40s! The breeze hangs around for much of the weekend too, adding to the chill. The chill hangs around by the way. Next week will feature highs in the 40s each day and a cold rain looks to set-up over the area by late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara