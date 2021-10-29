Rainy and windy to kick off the weekend; staying dreary until later Sunday

TODAY: Rainy & Windy. 1-2″. Hi 57. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers To Showers, Windy. Lo 55. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Lingering Showers. Hi 63.

SUNDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

After a couple of pleasant days Wednesday and Thursday, today things go downhill fast! Not the best timing heading into Halloween weekend, but it’s not all bad news! The worst of the storm will occur this afternoon and this evening with the rest of the weekend not bringing a total washout. It won’t necessarily be all that pleasant, but it won’t be a driving rainstorm all weekend either.

While showers will be off and on for the first part of today, a steady and heavy rain looks to develop by lunchtime and will continue through the afternoon and most of tonight. Highs will only be in the 50s as a chilly, damp, and raw day is ahead. It will turn windy later today as well making for a dark and stormy start to Halloween weekend. Winds will be persistent around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. While the heavy rain will taper to showers tonight, scattered showers will linger through much of the day tomorrow as well. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer, in the lower 60s, and it will be less breezy too.

The system is going to continue to linger into Sunday morning with a few light showers too. Most of the measurable rain will come today and tonight, however, with 1-2″ of rain possible through the entire event. By Sunday, we start to slowly clear out, but it will be breezy and cooler. We’ll maintain dry weather early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. As the seasons change, this is the time of year we typically see big fronts and gusty weather. This week is living up to the calendar for sure. Next week as we turn the calendar to November, signs are pointing to a cool down with highs in the 50s for several days and one or two fronts delivering some cool shots of air and possibly some wet snowflakes across northern PA! By the end of the week, lows will be dipping into the 30s and a real November chill will be setting up! Get ready! Stay safe this weekend, and dry!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara