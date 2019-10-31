Rainy and windy today, line of t-storms this evening, some severe

TODAY: Rainy & Windy, Line Of T-Storms 6-10PM. Hi 73. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Windy. Lo 45. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Steady rain developed across the region last evening and continued through much of the overnight before tapering to scattered showers and drizzle this morning. Expect off and on showers during the day ahead with patchy drizzle too. Temperatures will soar into the lower 70s by this afternoon as winds pick up from the south. Although there will be lulls in the rain throughout the day, the action will pick up this evening and overnight.

The cold front that comes through later today will be very strong. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats as the front barrels through during the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with gusty thunderstorms as an aggressive push of cold air moves into Pennsylvania. Even if severe weather does not occur, the heavy rain could push rain totals from this system to 1-2 inches. We will need to watch for ponding on area roads and minor flash flooding. The best chance for a line of strong to severe t-storms across the region will be from 6-10PM. An isolated tornado threat also exists too, but the heavy rain and gusty winds are the more likely threats. The front (and rain) exits the region after midnight.

Friday will continue to be windy and much colder. Temperatures near 70 around midnight Thursday night will likely crash into the 50s and upper 40s by sunrise Friday. Highs Friday afternoon will only recover into the low 50s. The sunshine will return for Friday, however, and stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday through Monday won’t get out of the low 50s and lows will be in the 30s, potentially upper 20s in some of the cooler valleys by early Monday. The first weekend of November will be cooler — as it should be — but sunny, dry, and pleasant! Don’t forget to change those clocks back an hour too this Saturday night!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara