Rainy & mild next two days, snow likely Tuesday night

TODAY: Periods Of Rain. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy With Drizzle. Lo 53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

The next two days look rather dreary as a system pushes Gulf moisture northward across the eastern U.S. An influx of warmth and moisture will mean milder air today, but also the return of rain. Showers are possible as this morning and will likely transition to steady rain at times during the afternoon. Rain totals today look to between a quarter to half an inch. By evening, the steady rain will taper to periods of drizzle. Temperatures will actually warm overnight into the lower 50s with more drizzle. Tuesday will feature more scattered showers as a cold front passes through. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb even higher and could be in the upper 50s late tomorrow morning!

As the front tries to clear the region late Tuesday it will stall and a secondary wave looks likely to form along it. As this wave interacts with cold air behind the front, a period of snow looks likely Tuesday night, mainly after 8pm. A steady snow could fall through the night and start to wrap up by 8am Wednesday. This may have implications for the morning commute, and could make for some slick travel early Wednesday. Due to the warm surface temperatures from Tuesday, snow may have trouble sticking at first limiting accumulations. We will continue to monitor this secondary wave and keep you posted.

Skies clear Wednesday afternoon and temperatures fall well below normal. Lows in the teens are possible by Thursday morning as we get grazed by an Arctic air mass. High temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday will drop by around 20 degrees as the colder air takes hold! Temperatures do trend upward by late week, but so do precipitation chances. The influx of warmer air should prevent major wintry concerns but it looks like another wet day is likely by Saturday. It’s a very active pattern in December my friends and it doesn’t look to change anytime soon. We’ll be watching it all for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara