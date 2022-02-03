Rainy today, 1-2″ expected, icy overnight into Friday morning’s commute

TODAY: Rain, 1-2″. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Rain To Freezing Rain. Lo 30. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Icy Start, Breezy & Cold. Hi 30. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday’s high temperature of 47° was the warmest since January 2nd! Mild temperatures this time of year typically mean wet weather for Central PA, and the rain arrived last night right on cue. Periods of rain, some heavy, will continue through today. Temperatures will climb throughout the day with highs around 50° by this evening. Rain amounts will be between 1-2″ through this evening. Flooding is not expected, however, ice jams could cause minor flooding along the Susquehanna if the ice melts fast enough. Be on the lookout, but widespread flooding isn’t expected.

Cold, arctic air will drop into Pennsylvania tonight. This is when the rain will change into freezing rain. There is an increasing risk for several hours of freezing rain overnight leading into the Friday morning commute with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to near 30° by sunrise tomorrow. Depending on the precipitation rate, this could create a glaze of ice in spots and more significant icing in others. Up to 0.25″ of ice is possible with this storm that will linger through early afternoon Friday. Plan for a messy, icy start to Friday. Temperatures stay around 30° through tomorrow and fall into the teens Friday night while conditions turn breezy too.

Much colder air settles in by the weekend. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s/low 30s and lows will dip into the teens. An earlier gulf system that looked to bring us snow by late Sunday has trended weaker and more offshore. Therefore, a decent stretch of weather looks to be on tap from Sunday onward. Early next week will feature mainly dry and seasonable weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara