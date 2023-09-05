TODAY: Sunny & Hot, Record Heat Continues. Hi 97.

TONIGHT: Warm & Muggy. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Hot, Record Heat Continues. Hi 97.

We smashed the official record high in Harrisburg on Labor Day, topping out at 97°! The old record was 93° set in 2015. It remained warm and muggy overnight with more heat on the way today.

The heat wave will continue through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s each day. Record heat could be on the table again as both today and Wednesday could reach 97°! A cold front will stall across the eastern part of the country from Thursday through next weekend and could offer not only relief from the heat but also some rain chances in the form of showers and storms. Temperatures this weekend will thankfully drop down into the 80s by Saturday and continue falling into the 70s by next week. Stay tuned, we’ll know more specifics about rain chances later this week. With a growing deficit of almost 7″ this year, we need the rain. Until then, stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara