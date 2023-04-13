TODAY: Sunny & Warm, Record High? Hi 87. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 55.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm. Hi 85.

Yesterday marked the first day temperatures warmed into the 80s this year! It also starts a 3-day streak of high temperatures that are 20+° warmer than the average high. We could also challenge the record high today with a forecast high of 87°. The record is 85° in 1945. Today will be sunny and pleasant with a bit of a breeze at times. Another day where fire weather risk is elevated too.

Tomorrow’s high will also reach the mid-80s with clouds increasing as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast. Friday will stay dry, however. Saturday, meanwhile, is looker a tad wetter. With an east flow bringing moisture inland and a cut-off low sitting nearby, several rounds of scattered showers are possible. Outdoor plans won’t be totally ruined, but finding some time between showers may prove difficult. It will be cooler too with highs in the 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more showers arriving toward evening ahead of a cold front. Rainfall total between Saturday and late Sunday could average around 0.50″. While this won’t make much of a dent in the over 4″ deficit this year, any rain will help. Next week looks cooler and cloudy with an upper low hanging nearby to the north.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara