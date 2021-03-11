Record warmth today with a few evening showers

TODAY: Record Warmth, Evening Showers. Hi 75. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 52. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stray AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The last two days have featured highs in the upper 60s, and more Spring-like warmth is on tap for today and Friday as well. What a week!

The record high for today is 69° set back in 1977, and it seems all but certain that we’ll break it and go way beyond it. This is all despite increasing clouds today ahead of a cold front. The clouds will filter the sunshine a bit but a strong southwest breeze will still help to elevate high temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. While much of today will stay dry, some showers ahead of the front are possible this evening, especially north and west of Harrisburg. Clouds will be present overnight with a few stray showers lingering into Friday morning as the front passes through. Most of tomorrow will be dry as well with temperatures remaining in the 60s for one more day.

The front will bring in cooler air this weekend but still near seasonable levels with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy, however, and that will add some chill to the air. Early next week will start off cool with highs dipping into the 40s. It is still March remember! The next shot at some moisture appears to come on Tuesday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara