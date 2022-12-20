TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 24.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 42.

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday, but less breezy. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures inching upward just a bit, into the upper 30s for highs. A calm night is on tap before a pretty decent Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs returning to the low 40s. Winter officially begins Wednesday, by the way, at 4:48pm.

We continue to track an upcoming storm for the end of this week. This will be a prolonged rain storm for Central Pennsylvania that could dump 1-2″ of rain on the area. It may be bookended by wintry precipitation, but not much. The first part will bring some sleet or brief freezing rain Thursday morning before transitioning to plain rain for the majority of the day. The rain will continue, heavy at times, through Thursday night. The second part of the storm on Friday will be the opposite as it starts as rain and potentially ends as a brief period of snow.

The main message is unlikely to change at this point. Rain for Central PA from this storm and those dreaming of a white Christmas will have to keep dreaming. Behind the storm, Christmas weekend looks frigid. This cold air will actually be the bigger weather story as it falls right on Christmas weekend and will be the coldest air of the season. Highs will be in the 20s for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Santa will have quite the cold ride across Central PA Saturday night as lows fall into the teens. It will be windy too! Wind gusts will be close to 40 mph and wind chills Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the single digits to below zero! So, behind the rain, bundle up for Christmas. It’s going to be the coldest one in years!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara