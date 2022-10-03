TODAY: Periods Of Showers, Cool & Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy With Drizzle. Lo 48. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods Of Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

After a dreary and damp weekend from the remnants of Ian, Central PA isn’t in the clear yet. In fact, as we mentioned last week while tracking this system, it appears the low will linger through early this week and likely through Wednesday now. While it won’t be raining the entire time, clouds, drizzle, and a cool east breeze will continue to plague the region through late Wednesday.

The upper low associated with what was once Ian begins to move east a bit today, but not enough to completely eliminate some showers, especially in our eastern counties, like Lancaster. With clouds sticking around, and a pesky easterly breeze, highs are again expected to be stuck in the 50s. The latest trends in guidance suggest the upper low backs to the west again tomorrow, bringing more light but steady rain on occasion through tomorrow night. Even Wednesday looks to bring showers early, followed by very slow clearing. We may not see much sun until Wednesday evening! How much rain? Likely 0.50″ or less, but some eastern spots like Lancaster and/or Lebanon Counties could see up to an additional inch of moisture through Wednesday.

The end of the week looks pleasant with abundant sunshine and highs rebounding into the 70s. It’s short-lived though, as a strong cold front moves through Friday. This front will be moisture-starved, so rain is not expected, but it will bring a big change in the air mass. Highs next weekend will again struggle to reach 60° with lows tumbling into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning! We even expect some spots to drop into the 30s next Sunday and Monday mornings, raising concerns for our first frost of the season. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara