OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 55. Winds N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 79. Lo 53. Winds NNW 5 mph.

A pleasant and dry Sunday saw temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s across the area, with no thunderstorms to speak of. Mainly clear sky conditions will continue through the overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Of note heading into next week will be the deepening of an upper-level trough over the region, which will bring some limited potential for a few rogue showers or storms at various points throughout the week, particularly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday, which is seasonable for this time of year.

A weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and could spawn a stray shower or two, but the system will have very little moisture to work with. Temperatures will then stabilize in the mid to upper 70s to conclude the work week. Any rain that does fall is highly unlikely to make any dent in the building drought conditions across Pennsylvania and the Midstate. That said, this weather is about as good as it gets for outdoor activities throughout the region!

-Meteorologist Kevin Appleby