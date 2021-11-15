Roller coaster ride of temperatures this week

TODAY: Windy & Cold, Stray Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 48. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Hi 31. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy. Hi 50.

An upper-level low is swinging through the Northeast today bringing some light rain showers this morning. A few flakes will mix in from time to time too, but this system won’t bring anything serious. It will be a partly sunny day with windy conditions and cold high temperatures in the 40s. This will be a pretty classic November day across Central PA with a big-time chill in the air. Tonight will bring clearing skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a chilly but dry day with highs around 50°. A mid-week warm-up is expected with highs briefly returning into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. However, the next front will move through Thursday, bringing a few showers by evening but more importantly, much cooler air again by the start of next weekend. By Friday, highs will return to the mid-40s! The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues this week. Despite the uphill climb mid-week, it’s a rush back down to the bottom by Friday and next weekend. No major precipitation events are on the horizon, however. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara