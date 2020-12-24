Scattered rain and snow showers overnight, cool and breezy start to the week

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Light Rain/Snow Shower Late. Lo 29. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Rain/Snow Shower, Milder. Hi 49. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds & Sun, More Seasonable. Hi 40. Winds: NW 8-12 mph.

Clouds will continue to increase late tonight as a weak front approaches from the north. This front will bring a few rain or snow showers overnight and into the pre-dawn hours Monday but won’t be an impact to the morning commute. Clouds will break by Monday afternoon and temperatures will rise with highs upward of 50 degrees. Colder air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure moves into the region. Gusty wind will hang around Tuesday, dying down as we head into Wednesday.

The weather will get active week later in the week as we monitor a Gulf storm that could bring more widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Precipitation looks to depart the region during the overnight hours into Saturday. Southerly flow could briefly get us back to near 60 degrees as we usher in 2021!