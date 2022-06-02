TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Lingering Showers. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid, Breezy. Hi 78. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 91° marked the 3rd consecutive day of 90-degree heat, officially marking the first heat wave of 2022. It was a hot stretch for sure, but not all the humid. Dewpoints stayed low for most of the heat wave and will slightly increase today as a cold front drags through the region with showers and t-storms.

Today offers our best chance for rain this week as a wave of low pressure slides over the state with a cold front. Scattered storms through today and this evening could produce heavy rain for those who will get hit. Today’s main area of severe risk appears to be just south of PA across Baltimore, Washington D.C., and the Delmarva. While there could be lingering showers tonight, skies will eventually clear with a much less humid air mass pushing into the region.

Skies will clear and it will be cooler and less humid tomorrow. It will even be a bit breezy at times as more refreshing air arrives from Canada. We keep the low humidity for Saturday and Sunday too with lots of sunshine. This weekend is shaping up to be excellent weather-wise — so make plans outside! Enjoy, enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara