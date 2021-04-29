Scattered showers and still mild today, high winds for Friday

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Lo 54. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 65. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

We made it into the upper 80s yesterday, easily making it our warmest day of 2021 thus far! It stayed mild overnight too, with a few showers that amounted to less than a tenth of an inch for the area. Most organized showers, and possibly even a t-storm will be around during the day ahead.

The timing of showers today will be hard to determine, but it won’t be raining all day. Showers will be scattered about from time to time through this evening. A t-storm or two is possible too as temperatures will still be mild. Highs will be in the upper 70s today. Severe weather is not expected but if we see any prior clearing to further destabilize the atmosphere, strong winds will be possible. So, keep an eye out for damaging wind gusts later today, but nothing widespread across the region. Tonight will bring an occasional shower as the front moves through. Lows will be in the 50s.

Aside from a stray shower, Friday should be dry as the front pushes east of Pennsylvania. Cooler and drier air will build in its wake, along with very high winds. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts over 40 mph can be expected through Friday. Saturday morning will start off cool and breezy with lows near 40°, but by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will recover nicely back into the upper 70s. It will stay dry this weekend. Showers return early next week as the next slow-moving front approaches. While this weekend will start off cool and breezy, much of the next seven days will be dominated by above-normal temperatures. Late spring weather is here! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara