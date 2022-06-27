TODAY: Scattered Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant! Hi 80.

A slow line of showers and thunderstorms developed yesterday and rolled east from the ridges and valleys through most of the viewing area. The line fed off of the 90° heat outside, and was slow to push east and exit the region, dumping some decent rain along the way. Overall, it was a good beneficial rain last evening. We aren’t out of the woods to start the week either, as the front has yet to pass through. Showers will linger through this morning and clouds will be stubborn yet again. The cold front sweeps east by mid-afternoon, clearing us out later today and allowing the humidity to drop off significantly as northwest winds kick up a bit this evening. High pressure keeps us comfortable through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Great sleeping weather ahead early this week!

High temperatures will rebound by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 90s. The July 4th weekend will be slightly cooler but humid and a bit unsettled with scattered t-storms by Saturday afternoon. The holiday weekend won’t be a washout but will feature some storm chances. It’s possible the front hangs around through Sunday but could clear out by Monday, the actual holiday. We will continue to monitor the trends and post updates this week about the big weekend forecast. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara