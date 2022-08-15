TODAY: AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 83.

After a mainly dry weekend, showers moved in overnight and this week will start off damp for most backyards. In fact, today will offer our best chance for rain this week as an area of low pressure slides to our south. Light showers are expected through this morning with 0.25″ or less today. Trends favor this morning’s rain to shift westward later today meaning some drier conditions locally this afternoon. With the cloud cover, highs today will be stuck in the 70s. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all feature similar weather. Partly sunny skies, highs near average, and the occasional, but unlikely, passing shower. A stalled upper low over New England will be responsible for any shower activity, but chances look slim after today. Friday looks pleasant and sunny with seasonable highs for mid-August.

There are signs of a Bermuda high returning next weekend with more moisture being drawn northward. That could lead to a spike in humidity and rainfall chances Saturday into Sunday. It’s too early to determine how much rain, or if this even holds until then, so guaranteeing rain would be foolish at this stage. However, rainfall chances look better this weekend than anything this week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara