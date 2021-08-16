Scattered showers move in today as we kick off an unsettled week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered AM Light Showers, PM Scattered Showers, Chance of a Storm. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lo 72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Hi 82. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

A few showers will move through the Mid-state this morning as a warm front approaches the region from the south. Expect a mainly cloudy sky today with highs struggling to reach 80 degrees. Showers should become more numerous by late-day as the front drapes over our area with a storm also not out of the question southwest of Harrisburg. With plenty of moisture surging north, some showers will be possible well into the night.

This week will be unsettled as a southerly flow continues and pushes anomalously moist air into our region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will also help drive moisture northward, which means we will have to be on guard for some heavy, slow-moving showers at times. Widely scattered storms are expected Tuesday, with a better chance for heavy thunderstorms coming late Wednesday. While widespread flooding is not expected at this time, areas that get repeatedly hit by storms over the next few days could see localized issues and that’s something our team will be watching each day.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, shower chances look to lower as a weak ridge of high-pressure moves overhead, but that won’t last as another front looks to bring us some storms toward the latter half of next weekend. However, as some more sun breaks out, highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend as humidity remains high all week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo