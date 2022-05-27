TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 78.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 80.

Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps across Pennsylvania. It will be muggy and humid too with highs in the mid-70s. There will likely be two rounds of showers and t-storms. The first will likely occur this morning and early this afternoon, with the second coming during the evening. While severe weather, including damaging winds and even a brief tornado, is possible later today, the stability created by the clouds and showers this morning will take a lot to overcome. The main threat could actually be flash flooding. Training cells later today, especially over our southeastern areas, could put down enough rain for localized flash flooding to occur. Personally, I think the severe weather threat is low today, but as always around here, it’s a wait and see. Stay tuned and we’ll be tracking any showers and storms that develop for you.

There could still be a stray shower or two on Saturday, but it now appears most of the day should be dry. And that means most of the holiday weekend should be dry. Sunday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and highs around 80°. Monday will kick start a heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Monday through next Wednesday should be sunny, hot, and humid. It will also be dry! The unofficial start of summer weekend will certainly feel like it come Memorial Day. Enjoy it, everybody!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara