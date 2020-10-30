Scattered showers today, turning cold and windy tonight

TODAY: Increasing Clouds and Slightly Milder. Showers after 10 AM. Hi 58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning Cold & Breezy. Lo 36. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Windy and Colder. Hi 46. Winds: W 15-25 mph, Gusts to 50 mph.

Today will feature more clouds and some showers by this afternoon as we await the passage of a strong cold front. Severe weather is not expected with this front, but any showers could bring down some gusty winds late this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the west tonight as colder air barrels into the mid-state. With very cold air aloft and warm lake waters, lake effect snow will crank over northwest PA tonight. It’s not out of the question that a few flakes make their way into ridges late tonight as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Monday will be a cold and windy day with northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts during the late morning may exceed 45 mph, so if you have any loose outdoor fall decorations, bring them inside by tonight. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Monday which is almost 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Election Day looks mostly sunny but still on the cool side with highs in the low 50s. High pressure builds over the northeast for the middle and end of next week, which will provide for much milder conditions, along with persistent sunshine.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo