Scattered showers today, pleasant weather ahead tomorrow

TODAY: Cloudy, Drizzle, Scattered Showers (Best Chance = 2-6pm). Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 61.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 80.

Yesterday brought mainly cloudy skies, a few peeks of sun, and some light showers. Today will offer a better chance for measurable rainfall as a cold front marches across the Commonwealth. The day will start cloudy with some drizzle, but as the front moves through during the afternoon and some sun breaks out ahead of it, a line of showers (and maybe a few t-storms) will develop. This line will likely cross through the region between 2-6pm today. Most guidance suggests around a quarter-inch of rain on average, so again not much, but likely more than yesterday. No severe weather is expected. Once the front clears by this evening, we get a fresh round of low humidity and sunshine on the way for Thursday. Highs today and tomorrow will be near 80 degrees.

Expect a warm Friday (upper 80s not out of the question!) before more cool air arrives for the weekend. Pleasant weather begins our Labor Day weekend, but we’re watching the chance for rain by Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Once again, it doesn’t look like significant rainfall, but showers could dampen a few plans later in the holiday weekend. We will also be watching the remnants of Dorian and how that system could play into the east coast weather next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara