TODAY: Scattered Showers, Peeks Of Sun. Hi 75. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 52. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 72.

Rain moved in right on schedule last night and continues into the early morning hours today. A few rounds of showers will stick around through the morning with a stray shower or t-storm during the afternoon as we begin to clear out. Peeks of sun later today will take our high temperatures into the lower or even mid-70s. Drier air moves in by this evening, which will set the stage for a pleasant Thursday. It will turn breezy tonight as winds shift to the northwest. Tomorrow will feature early clouds with a sunny afternoon and highs in the 70s.

After drying out Thursday, periods of rain will move in for Friday and Saturday as another slow-moving area of low pressure sets up nearby Central PA. Total rainfall could amount to around 1″ over both days. Both days will be damp and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. The latest trends suggest the upper-level low should move south and east of our area for Mother’s Day itself, so Sunday appears dryer (for now!) with gradual clearing and temperatures in the 60s. So while it may not be a perfect Mother’s Day, it’s looking mainly dry at least. We will continue to follow the trends and keep you posted! Nice weather awaits us early next week with abundant sunshine and moderating temperatures each day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara