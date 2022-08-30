TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered T-Storms 2-9pm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Less Humid. Hi 84. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday brought the heat and humidity! 92° was the official high, only 5° shy of a record high. With plenty of humidity in the air, last night stayed very warm with temperatures only dropping into the mid-70s overnight for many. A few clouds moved in and it’s possible a few spots could see a stray shower or two this morning. Otherwise, it’s a waiting game for thunderstorms to develop in more heat and humidity today ahead of a cold front.

Our best (and likely only) chance for rain this week will come this afternoon, and with some luck, it could bring parts of the area a healthy dose of rain. An incoming cold front combined with plenty of heat and humidity will lead to scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Guidance as a whole has been quite bullish on rain potential, with locally heavy rainfall (1″+) possible where storms train over the same areas. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but locally strong wind gusts are possible. The main timing for storms looks to be 2-9pm before drier air moves in tonight and lowers the humidity.

Much more comfortable air moves in for mid to late week as highs drop into the low to mid-80s and overnight lows finally dip back to near 60°. With Canadian high pressure sitting on top of us, mostly sunny skies can be expected through at least the start of next weekend. The high shifts east by Saturday, allowing warmer temperatures to surge back northward along with at least a stray t-storm by Sunday. Right now, it does appear we’ll have storms to dodge for Labor Day, although it certainly won’t be a washout. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted on the holiday weekend forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara