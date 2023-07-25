TODAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Drier. Muggy. Lo 71.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Building Heat. Hi 91.

Several rounds of showers and storms have already blown through the region since last night, even in the early morning hours waking up many between 1 and 3 AM! Another disturbance or two will be the focus of additional showers and storms as the day goes on. We do anticipate heavy rain in the strongest storms and possibly some gusty winds. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do will likely get a heavy dose of rain for up to a hour before it moves on. Highs today will fall just short of 90°- however the rest of this week should make up for that.

Hot and humid weather starts to move in again by Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday will likely kick off our longest and hottest heat wave of the year thus far. While Wednesday looks dry, some stray thunderstorms return for Thursday will the building heat and humidity. Highs for the end of the week look to get into the upper 90s with the heat peaking on Friday with a forecasted high of 97°. This isn’t going to be record heat, with the record for both Thursday and Friday sitting at 99°.

The heat wave will break after Saturday, but some showers and storms will develop as the cooler air arrives. Some of this rain could be heavy, and it will be something we monitor over the coming days. Behind the weekend front, August will likely start with some below-normal temperatures and slightly more comfortable air.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso