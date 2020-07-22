Scattered t-storms later today, some severe

TODAY: Scattered PM T-Storms 2-8pm, Hot & Humid. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

THURSDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 94.

There was a round of t-storms yesterday afternoon and evening that produced some heavy rain in spots and damaging winds too. Franklin County was hardest hit yesterday with trees and wires down, and roofs blown off buildings in and around the Chambersburg area. Today will bring another round of t-storms, some severe. Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. The best chance for t-storms today will be between 2-8pm. These storms could contain hail and damaging wind gusts. There is a minimal tornado threat today given the atmospheric conditions. But nonetheless, be alert! Damaging winds can occur at any time these cells develop…as evidenced in Franklin County yesterday. The storms should die down just after sunset and tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

There is still a chance for scattered t-storms tomorrow as a front moves through, but the threat won’t be as great as today. Still, any chance for rain this summer isn’t a bad thing. Highs will be in the lower 90s again Thursday. Daytime highs will still peak near 90° toward the end of the week, with another surge of significantly hot and humid conditions developing Sunday and lasting into next week. While rain chances remain low through the weekend, a storm or two could return early next week. In the meantime, stay cool and keep doing those rain dances!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara