Leftover showers overnight

Dangerous heat building for the end of the week...

EVENING: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms, Periods of Heavy Rain Likely. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours, Then Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Hi 73.

THURSDAY: Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

Tomorrow will continue the heatwave with another chance for pop-up t-storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms won’t be as widespread tomorrow with some backyards missing the rain on Thursday.

Friday begins the 3 day stretch of extreme heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s, with very high humidity. This will produce a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees! Please use caution if you are planning any strenuous outdoor activities over the weekend. Looking ahead, the heat will finally break early next week thanks to a cold frontal passage on Monday. Cooler and less humid air looks to arrive by Tuesday.

-Meteorologists Dan Tomaso