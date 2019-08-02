Scattered t-storms will be around this evening, lower risk for the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid. Hi 87.

A stalled front and a wave of low pressure riding along it will be the trigger for more rounds of t-storms moving into the afternoon/evening. There will be the potential for downpours and gusty winds with some of these storms. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and it will be humid once again too. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy once the storms die down. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

An area of high pressure to the north of the Commonwealth will try and nose its way southward this weekend. That will likely keep t-storm chances low for both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will feature hazy sunshine both days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will likely still have a small risk for a pop-up t-storm, but again, much of the weekend should be dry.

Next week will start out less humid and dry with t-storm chances returning by Wednesday and Thursday. The next 7-10 days look fairly typical for early August around these parts. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara