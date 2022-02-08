Seasonable and breezy today, big warm-up for Wednesday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 24.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds, Evening Shower. Hi 50. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Temperatures are starting in the 20s for many backyards this morning and patchy fog has developed overnight too. This means some of the fog could freeze on surfaces and create a few slick spots. Again, nothing major or widespread, but if fog is thick in your neighborhood and temperatures are in the 20s, use caution, please. The rest of today will be seasonable and breezy with highs in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times. Tonight will bring mainly clear skies with lows in the 20s again.

Milder air will take over for the rest of the week. Highs will peak each afternoon through Saturday near 50°! A couple of weak clipper systems will cross late in the week, with a few light rain showers possible Wednesday night and again Friday night into Saturday. Overall though, very little (if any) measurable precipitation is expected through the start of next weekend. The weather pattern appears quiet with no big storms in play over the next 7-10 days.

We continue to watch the trends for next Sunday into Monday as a big trough of low pressure and possible coastal storm form. At this time it does not appear the phasing will come together for a big storm locally, but we’re still 5-6 days away so we’ll watch the trends. Either way, it will turn cooler early next week with highs back into the 30s. This weekend features the Super Bowl on Sunday and we kick off next week with Valentine’s Day on Monday — so quiet weather isn’t a bad thing my friends! Lots of plans coming up! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara