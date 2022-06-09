TODAY: Clearing skies and breezy with lower humidity. High 81, Northwest breeze 5-15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun, seasonable. Hi 80.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Damp. Scattered Light Showers (Most Likely During the Morning). Hi 70.

A round of showers and storms rolled across the Commonwealth overnight, but now the morning hours are seeing clearing! More sunshine builds for the area throughout the morning into the afternoon. However, a strong breeze will also be around. Gusts could be as high as 25 mph at times. This breeze should be refreshing with a high temperature around 80°.

Friday should also bring a very pleasant late spring day. Temperatures in the morning start near 60° before a seasonable afternoon with temperatures near 80°.

Saturday features a more unsettled day with clouds and periods of light showers. At times the model guidance has removed the chances for rain, but it does appear to be a lock now. Scattered showers should be most likely during the morning with some slow-moving leftover showers for the afternoon/evening. In total it is not a lot of rain with less than a third of an inch likely, however it is enough to keep the day damp.

Sunday features more of a drier northwest flow of weather, but still clouds will be tough to clear with a few light afternoon showers possible. We do feel more confident though that most of the day should stay dry.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso