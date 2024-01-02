TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 30.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 44.

Stats for 2023: 2nd warmest year on record, 11th wettest December on record.

This week will feature pretty quiet weather as many of us get back into the swing of things to start the new year and head back to work and school. Expect partly cloudy skies today with the potential for more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s this afternoon. It’s pretty much rinse and repeat through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. A cold front will move through on Thursday with just a few clouds and maybe a stray snow shower. The biggest thing the cold front will do? Deliver enough cold air to set the stage for a developing weekend storm.

Colder air arrives Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs down into the 30s. By Friday night, lows will drop into the 20s, and that cold air will set the stage for a snowstorm that will likely affect Central PA Saturday into Sunday. Most long-range guidance now agrees that an area of low pressure will develop along the coast and move into the Delmarva region by early Sunday. That fresh supply of cold air means Central PA will be on the snowy side of this storm. A significant and plowable snow looks likely from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. It’s too early to talk specific amounts as guidance will waffle over the coming days, but stay tuned. We will know more as we inch closer. But for now, just understand that a significant snow storm is looking more likely this weekend and we will post continual updates as we review more model data. For snow lovers, this may be the best chance in a while. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara