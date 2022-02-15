Seasonable chill today, turning mild and breezy Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 36.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

This week is starting off quite cold! The average high for Valentine’s Day is 42° and we only made it to 29° yesterday! Last night, clear skies and calmer winds allowed temperatures to drop well into the teens which is where we kick off this Tuesday. Today stays on the colder side, but that means we also stay dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow is when we begin to bounce back as temperatures warm to near 50° by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap for tomorrow too, but clouds will increase later tomorrow with a stiff southerly breeze.

Thursday makes a bigger jump with highs near 60°. All of this warm air is leading up to a cold front that will bring a period of rain starting later in the day Thursday (most likely even waiting until after sunset) and ending by Friday morning. Most places should receive 0.50″ or less of rain through Friday morning. The other thing to note about this rain event: the wind! It will be quite windy Thursday through Thursday night with gusts likely over 40 mph at times.

The breezy conditions hang around for Friday with seasonably colder air for Friday afternoon. Highs will return to the lower 40s. Next weekend is looking just fine with highs in the low to mid-40s and dry conditions. A look ahead to next week shows a potential stretch of unseasonable warmth with most days warming into the upper 50s. Still no signs of any major winter weather ahead either.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara