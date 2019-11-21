Seasonable next two days, rain for Saturday night

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 53.

Although today will start out with some sunshine, a weak front will spread clouds in by late afternoon. Ahead of this front, temperatures climb into the lower 50s today and tomorrow. Even though clouds move in tonight ahead of the front, most spots will stay rain-free with lows staying in the 40s. Tomorrow will bring clouds early with a stray shower or two. Later in the day, skies will try and clear as the breeze kicks up too. Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend.

A new storm will move up the Mid-Atlantic from the Gulf for the weekend. Most of Saturday looks dry now with rain developing by Saturday evening, likely after 6pm. The models are coming into alignment that Saturday evening and overnight look wet with showers lingering into early Sunday. Sunday will feature clearing and breezy conditions. Both weekend days will feature highs in the mid-40s. The storm looks to bring all rain at this time and no threat of wintry weather. After a chilly weekend, temperatures do look to climb back near average levels early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara