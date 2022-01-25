Seasonable today, arctic air arrives tonight

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 37. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear, Cold! Lo 15. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Colder. Hi 24. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

A cold front will cross the region today, but it will be our mildest day of the next 7 with highs in the mid to upper 30s, pretty close to average for late January. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with no precipitation expected. Arctic air moves in again tonight and into mid-week, with temperatures by tomorrow morning dipping into the teens. Single-digit readings are again expected Thursday morning before we start to rebound a bit by Friday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be colder than average with plenty of sunshine.

Another clipper system will bring us some scattered snow showers for Friday, but the attention early this weekend will turn to a strengthening winter storm along the coast. Where the track of the low goes will determine if our area gets some light to even moderate snow or nothing at all. Trends in the last 12-24 hours suggest we may get some snow, especially east of Harrisburg and toward the Lehigh Valley, but we’ll continue to watch trends over the coming days. Should the storm impact us in any way, it would be Saturday morning and afternoon. The back half of the weekend looks chilly and breezy but mainly dry with highs around staying in the upper 20s. New England looks to be ground zero for this weekend’s storm, but again, stay tuned as we monitor the latest guidance and trends.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara