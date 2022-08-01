TODAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 90.

Yesterday finally brought some steady and much-needed rain to the region. The southern tier counties were the big winners with some locations getting around 0.75″. Many backyards across the region got close to a half inch of rain. There will be some lingering clouds, fog, and mist around this morning before skies clear a bit heading into this new week and a new month. It will take time to clear out, but we should see plenty of sun by this afternoon. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-80s, and it will feel a bit more humid than the weekend. The rest of the day should remain dry.

The heat builds again starting tomorrow as the region taps into a southwest flow. Tuesday will offer a mix of clouds and sun with highs likely reaching 90° during the afternoon. A weak cold front will cross during the afternoon, which may bring a stray shower, but the chance appears very small. We’re back to 90° Wednesday (with sunshine and lower dewpoints!) and eventually into the mid-90s Thursday! Thursday appears to be the peak of the heat, with an evening t-storm or two popping up.

A cold front will approach late in the week, bringing that chance for storms Thursday evening and an even better chance for scattered t-storms both Friday and Saturday. There’s still uncertainty on when this front will clear, as it looks to potentially stall through the weekend. Right now, a few t-storms will remain possible even into Sunday. Highs will stay close to 90° with no relief from the heat anytime soon. It is August after all! Stay cool my friends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara