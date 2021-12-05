Seasonable today, warmer Monday with afternoon showers

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Seasonable. Hi 47. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Light Shower Possible Late. Lo 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm, PM Showers. Hi 58. Winds: SW to W 10-20 mph.

Yesterday was quite a pleasant day with highs that pushed into the low to mid 50s. While today will be cooler, it will be pretty seasonable with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s. Much like yesterday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today before thicker clouds arrive tonight.

Monday will be another mild day with temperatures approaching 60 ahead of a cold front. However, the warmth will be limited in duration as the front sweeps through during the afternoon, bringing some showers with it followed by much cooler and breezy conditions for Monday night. Tuesday will be cold with highs stuck in the upper 30s.

Wednesday remains a tricky forecast as an area of low pressure tries to come together to our south. In the last 24 hours, the trend has been for a colder solution, but also a weaker storm. It appears it will be cold enough to support mainly snow for our area but models have also sheared out the wave that would be responsible for developing the storm. This can still shift around the next few days so be sure to stay tuned. Right now, we can expect mainly a light snow event that will begin around daybreak with potential for more significant impacts if the storm can come together more. Either way, any snow will wrap up by Wednesday evening with chilly air sticking around into Thursday. Some light rain showers or a light mix are possible early next Friday before a stronger system looms next weekend, threatening to bring mainly rain to our area.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo