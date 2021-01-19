Seasonably mild and breezy again today

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 31. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Flurries, Windy. Hi 34. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A generally quiet and seasonable week ahead continues today. We are now in the coldest time of the year locally based on climate normals. The average high is 37° with lows in the lower 20s. Nearly every day this week will feature seasonable averages. We will also have to deal with a persistent breeze from the northwest as several weak systems pass through the flow. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a stray mountain flurry or two, and that persistent breeze. Highs will be in the mid-40s today, but the breeze will make it feel colder. One of those weak systems (troughs) will cross through the region early tomorrow with some flurries and snow showers during the morning. Tomorrow will feel like winter with highs in the 30s and windy conditions behind the trough for the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the upcoming weekend will be colder with high temperatures stuck in the mid-30s. Next week could feature some storm developing late Monday into Tuesday. Some long-range guidance projects a wintry mix for the region during this timeframe. Too early to tell if this will hold and given the recent pattern, no reason to get overly excited for winter lovers…yet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara