Seasonably mild and breezy today

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, A Few Flurries, Blustery. Hi 45. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Flurries Late. Lo 31. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (MLK Jr. Day): Blustery & Cool. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

A few flurries are moving over the ridges and valleys this morning. We’ll see some sun break out later today and overall it will be near repeat of Saturday. The one exception will be the winds which will be gusting to 30 mph at times out of the west/northwest, keeping wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.

As the next shortwave swings through tonight, flurries may develop late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will persist into Monday as highs stay about 5 ticks above normal.

Weak ripples in the northwest flow will keep clouds and some flurries or snow showers in the forecast Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Behind this, cold air moves in by mid-week which means temperatures Wednesday won’t get out of the mid-30s. A few rain or snow showers are possible Thursday with a clipper followed by more cold air by next weekend. A more significant storm on Thursday and Friday looks to again remain suppressed well south of the region.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo