TODAY: Humid With Severe PM T-Storms. Hi 89. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Lo 68. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid & Breezy. Hi 84. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Some showers and heavier downpours were around last evening and during the first part of the overnight. Harrisburg International picked up a solid 0.35″ of rain from this first round of weather associated with an upper low that will swing through today with a front that will potentially create even more active weather for our region.

While today will start cloudy and humid for most in the wake of last night’s rainfall, skies should clear to allow enough sun through in order to set the stage for destabilization and severe weather later today. This is a potent upper-level low with a strong cold front attached. The front will be the force helping to trigger severe thunderstorms from 2-11pm today. The environment is favorable today for severe thunderstorms that contain damaging winds, hail, torrential rain, and even a few tornados. This doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee, however, but it does mean we need to be alert as severe weather develops. Damaging winds are the primary threat today and it’s a good idea to secure outdoor objects as best as possible. Evening storms and heavy rain will die down overnight with breezy conditions picking up.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look decent behind the front. Dewpoints will be lower, meaning the humidity will be more comfortable. It will be a breezy day tomorrow with more refreshing air in place. More sun is expected on Wednesday before another round of storms develops Thursday afternoon. We’ll keep you posted on today’s severe weather threat as we move into the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara