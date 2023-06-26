TODAY: Scattered Severe T-Storms. Hi 87. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 65. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 80.

Showers and t-storms over the weekend brought some drought relief to the moisture-starved region, but not nearly enough for most. The next two days offer more chances for rain, but unfortunately, that also comes with the risk of severe weather, especially later today.

An upper-level low and a strong cold front will swing through Pennsylvania later today bringing with it scattered strong to severe t-storms and downpours. While a few showers could develop in the humid airmass this morning, most of the action will take place late this afternoon and through this evening. It will be warm and humid today with peeks of sun helping to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of the front early this afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, downpours and t-storms will develop that will likely contain heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. A brief tornado or two is also possible in today’s environment. We’ll be monitoring throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tonight the weather should quiet down a bit, with lows in the mid-60s and conditions staying on the muggy side.

Despite the frontal passage, showers and thunderstorms are again anticipated tomorrow, although not as numerous or as severe as what we are expecting later today. It will also be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs around 80°. At this point, Wednesday and Thursday look drier with partly sunny skies each day. Temperatures begin to warm back into the mid to upper 80s heading into next weekend as Pennsylvania will be ahead of another front/trough. This will likely mean more opportunities for showers and storms from Friday afternoon through next weekend. Drought help is still needed so this forecast isn’t a bad thing friends!!! Bring on the rain!!!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara