TODAY: Severe T-Storms After 4pm, Warm & Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Scattered T-Storms, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

After a round of rain and storms for the northern half of the region on Saturday, yesterday was absolutely gorgeous by August standards. It was sunny and warm, but not that humid. Today will bring a return to the humidity ahead of a warm front that will eventually help to fuel another round of severe weather this evening. We’ve had an active summer so far with many severe weather days and today looks like another one. Here are the details:

An area of low pressure across the Midwest will make its way toward Central PA today. While a warm front will cross later today and tonight triggering some showers and thunderstorms, the cold front likely won’t cross until tomorrow. That means both today and Tuesday will be warm and humid. The southern half of the viewing area is the focus for the worst of the severe weather this time around (this is the opposite of Saturday when the northern half was the target). At the moment, the setup looks favorable for a few scattered severe storms and potentially heavy rain. The timing seems to be after 4pm today through the first part of the overnight. Damaging winds, isolated flash flooding, and even a brief tornado will be possible as this system moves through. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.

A few lingering showers are possible tomorrow as it remains warm and humid ahead of the cold front. That front won’t cross until later tomorrow, but it won’t bring any more rounds of severe weather. The front itself will do a lot of good, however, and cooler and less humid air will drop us into the low 80s by Wednesday. This brief cooldown will not last long, and by Thursday 90° will come knocking again. It will remain less humid, however, and even next weekend looks nice despite the fact we are in the “dog days of summer”. Yes, it will be warm, but the humidity seems to remain in check for us. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara