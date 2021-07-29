Severe weather is possible later today, turning cooler and more pleasant this weekend

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Late Clearing. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday did stay dry for many backyards, but a few stray t-storms did develop with the heating of the day. The strongest storm began over eastern Perry County and sank southward across the Susquehanna River toward Harrisburg and eventually to central York County where it turned into a severe storm. Briefly strong winds are likely responsible for wind damage in West York. Another, and more potent storm complex, over the upper Great Lakes will sink toward Pennsylvania this morning and could trigger more severe weather locally today.

Today will feature highs in the mid-80s and it will be a bit more humid. A better chance for more widespread t-storms will come today as a stronger cold front moves through Central PA. Some showers could develop this morning, with scattered t-storm development expected for the afternoon and evening too. Today’s storms could be strong to severe locally with increased humidity ahead of the front. Damaging winds and downpours could occur, and there is even a slight risk for a brief tornado. We will monitor the situation, but don’t be surprised if it becomes an active day with watches and warnings. Having said all of this, this situation is not guaranteed. Severe weather depends on many factors, and all the ingredients have to come together to make it happen. If those ingredients come together, it could get feisty later. If not, we may not see much activity. We will keep you updated.

Behind the front, conditions turn pleasant for the weekend! Each day will offer plenty of sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures, and low humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s from Friday through at least next Monday. Enjoy the comfortable stretch of weather! A weak front looks to cross through Sunday and Monday, but at this point, the forecast still favors dry weather. If a storm does pop-up, it would likely be Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara