Severe weather likely this evening

A pretty potent cold front will cross through Pennsylvania today, bringing showers and a few t-storms by this evening. It will be a warm day ahead with highs in the mid-80s. With enough instability and a strong low-level jetstream, a few storms could be severe with locally damaging wind gusts possible. With some spin in the lowest layer of the atmosphere, an isolated tornado is also possible, mainly east of the Susquehanna River where the juiciest air will reside. Another concern is flash flooding as some storms will be slow-moving and train over the same areas. Given the recent rains from Ida, tonight’s slow-moving storms could exacerbate flood concerns. There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH just east of our viewing area. But, keep your guard up locally too. Flash flooding is always possible given the weather setup today. Downpours and t-storms continue overnight with the threat for tornados likely ending after 11pm. We’ll keep you posted through the day and night ahead. Be safe!
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara