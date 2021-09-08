Severe weather likely this evening

Facebook is denying a report that it reads and shares WhatsApp messages. An investigation by ProPublica claims Facebook employs contract workers who reportedly read through millions of messages on WhatsApp. Facebook says WhatApp reviews messages sent to them by users to report abuse.

Apple has released a short video, announcing its next product launch. Next Tuesday's event is expected to feature a new iPhone and possibly the next Apple Watch. The company's September event is considered its most important of the year, just ahead of the holiday shopping season.