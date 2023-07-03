TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy. Lo 70.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower/T-Storm. Hi 86.

Yesterday afternoon brought a few severe thunderstorms to Central PA including a tornado warning for parts of Juniata, Perry, and Dauphin Counties. A few reports of wind damage and two reports of a funnel cloud (Millerstown, Perry County, and Elizabethville, Dauphin County) came across from that warned storm last evening. A funnel cloud was also reported near the Capital City Airport with a shower that moved through. More damage was reported north of the viewing area near Milton and Lewisburg. It was a severe weather outbreak that we had been mentioning since Friday. The ingredients were ripe and it turned into quite an active day across Pennsylvania.

More storms rolled through overnight with torrential rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Carlisle, Harrisburg, and Lebanon got rocked with a huge storm that likely woke several viewers up during the night. And guess what? Another round is likely later today too.

Scattered showers and t-storms appear likely again this afternoon and evening as the region sits in a humid airmass ahead of an upper-level trough. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with high dewpoints. Any storm that develops this afternoon/evening has the potential for gusty winds, hail, torrential rain, and even a brief tornado. It will be hard to top the action from yesterday, but keep your guard up. Things should quiet down after sunset as the storms lose their fuel, but it will remain warm and muggy tonight.

There may be enough instability Tuesday for an isolated shower or t-storm as well but not as widespread as yesterday or today. Regardless, keep an eye to the sky ahead of and during outdoor plans over the coming days, and download the abc27 Weather app for up-to-date radar and forecasts. High temperatures on Independence Day will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Even with pop-up convection tomorrow, it should be dying down by fireworks time. Most of the region will see dry conditions after sunset for their fireworks displays.

The second half of the week warms up to nearly 90° for Wednesday through Friday without many chances for rain until showers and t-storms return to the forecast late Friday into next weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara