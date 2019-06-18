Severe Weather Outlook: Next 3 Days

We can't seem to shake this wet pattern. Ever since our wettest November on record, the five months to follow, including all of 2019 so far, have been wetter than average.

An active southern jet stream allowing large amounts of Gulf moisture, and the slowly strengthening El Nino is keeping the soggy stretch going right through spring. We don't see any signs of this pattern breaking down anytime soon, so weekly chances for rain are expected as we round out the rest of spring.