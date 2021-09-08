Severe weather possible this evening, cooler and drier for the end of the week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Evening T-Storms. Hi 86. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Downpours & T-Storms. Lo 65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Lingering Clouds, Stray PM Shower. Hi 78.

Tuesday provided Central PA with another stellar early September day. Comfortable humidity, blue sky, and lots of sunshine as high pressure dominated the day. Today will offer another round of severe weather as we head toward evening.

A pretty potent cold front will cross through Pennsylvania today, bringing showers and a few t-storms by this evening. It will be a warm day ahead with highs in the mid-80s. With enough instability and a strong low-level jetstream, a few storms could be severe with locally damaging wind gusts possible. With some spin in the lowest layer of the atmosphere, an isolated tornado is also possible, mainly east of the Susquehanna River where the juiciest air will reside. Another concern is flash flooding as some storms will be slow-moving and train over the same areas. Given the recent rains from Ida, tonight’s slow-moving storms could exacerbate flood concerns. There is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH just east of our viewing area. But, keep your guard up locally too. Flash flooding is always possible given the weather setup today. Downpours and t-storms continue overnight.

Less humid and cooler conditions arrive Thursday, but not before clouds linger tomorrow morning. A stray shower could still pop up tomorrow afternoon too. But, skies should clear tomorrow afternoon and the more comfortable air will last into the start of the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Sunday and Monday look to feature a warm-up heading into next week, but not much in terms of rain chances for now. Enjoy the pleasant and seasonable stretch while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara